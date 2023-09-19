Families are being invited to Deptford High Street this weekend when the street will host a range of fun activities in celebration of World Car Free Day.

From 11am to 4pm, on Saturday, September 23, the high street’s usual pedestrianised zone will be extended.

There will be space hopper races, giant hopscotch, arts and crafts and traditional street games.

Cllr Louise Krupski, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Action at Lewisham Council, said: “The activities we are organising on Deptford High Street with London Play will also help attract more visitors to the market and high street, providing a welcome boost in footfall for local businesses and traders.”

The regular Saturday market will still take place, giving families the chance to check out Deptford’s market stalls and shops.

Additional outdoor seating will also be available so people can grab a drink and rest their legs.

Elsewhere in the borough, residents are organising Play Streets, with certain roads temporarily closed to traffic, enabling children to play safely in the street and neighbours to socialise.

Residents are able to apply for a Play Street throughout the year – visit Lewisham Council’s Play Streets page for more information. You can find more information about plans for World Car Free Day here