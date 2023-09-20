GARY Rowett said he wants to see a complete performance over 90 minutes as Millwall look to beat Rotherham United tonight.

The Lions lost to rivals Leeds United on Sunday but have a chance to lift the mood by beating a different team from Yorkshire.

Unlike the match against the Whites, Millwall enter this game as favourites against a Rotherham team with a wretched record away from home.

Rowett believes improvements are needed against the “energetic and aggressive” Millers.

He said: “The plan is to go and build on some of the things we did well against Leeds, some of the things we’ve done well so far this season, to get a little bit more consistency, a little bit more solidity within the team when we’re attacking and when we’re defending. I felt a little bit against Leeds that there was a little bit of a swing in the game. And sometimes that’s down to the opposition’s quality and capabilities.

“Rotherham will turn up. They’ll be energetic and aggressive. They beat Norwich a couple of games ago. Yes they’ve lost some games, and yes their away form hasn’t been as good as they would’ve liked, but they’re a side that can beat anyone. They’ve showed that over the years just like we have.

“So we’ve got to go and produce a good home performance, one for 90-odd minutes rather than 45 minutes. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Millwall have won three of their last four against Rotherham including a 3-0 victory on New Year’s Day.

Rotherham’s last win at the Den came in 2014, four visits ago. Matt Taylor’s side have not won away from home anywhere since a surprise victory at Sheffield United in November 2022, 16 away matches ago.