TOM Bradshaw returned to the Wales national team in their 1-1 draw against Croatia in Split.

The striker was brought back into the squad for the first time in five years after a run of incredible form in the Championship, with manager Rob Page opting to bench him for their first Euro 2024 qualifier against the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.

Croatia took the lead in the 28th minute shortly after having a goal ruled out. Andrej Kramaric picked up the ball on the edge of the area, rifling it into the back of the net to give his nation the lead.

The visitors struggled to retain possession and were lucky not to drift further behind, with Bradshaw introduced off the bench in the 70th minute. Given the flow of the game, he only had five touches and made just one accurate pass.

However, three minutes into stoppage time, Ipswich Town’s Nathan Broadhead picked up a long-throw by the far post, slotting the ball into the back of the net to give the Dragons a valuable point to kick off their qualifying campaign.

WHAT IT MEANS ?? Yes we’ll be watching this on repeat all night too! #TogetherStronger | #CROWAL pic.twitter.com/XBaUYONUXv — Wales ??????? (@Cymru) March 25, 2023

Midfielder George Saville was also involved in Euro 2024 qualifying action as he started for Northern Ireland away at San Marino on Thursday evening, playing 73 minutes

Michael O’Neill’s men picked up a 2-0 win thanks to a brace from Bolton Wanderers’ Dion Charles, who struck in the 24th and 55th minute to give his side all three points in their first game.

? That smile says it all! Look what it means ? #GAWA pic.twitter.com/30HeFkjILi — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) March 23, 2023

Elsewhere, Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell featured for England under-21’s as they beat France under-21’s in a friendly at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

While the hosts dominated the flow of the game, it took until the 51st minute for them to take the lead. Emile Smith Rowe’s header opened the floodgates, with goals from Noni Madueke, Curtis Jones and Jacob Ramsey helping Lee Carsley’s men secure a 4-0 win.

Cresswell played the full 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon, keeping a clean sheet alongside centre-back partner Levi Colwill.

Finally, youngster Romain Esse has already played two games for England under-18’s so far this week, starting in their 2-1 win against Croatia on Wednesday afternoon. He played 61 minutes before being substituted for Jobe Bellingham, who scored the opening goal of the game six minutes later. They were pegged back almost immediately after, but Manchester City’s Joel Ndala was absolute to score the winner in the 69th minute.

Esse was then benched for Friday’s game against Belgium, which ended in a 3-0 defeat. The 17-year-old was brought on for Bellingham on the hour-mark, but was unable to help his side avoid a heavy defeat.

Photo: Millwall FC

