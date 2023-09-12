Two local artists have painted a mural inspired by the sounds, sights and history of Bermondsey.

New Cross-based creatives Emma Barnie, 38 and Riccardo Matlakas, 41, have put the artwork on Rothsay Street, just off Tower Bridge Road.

The black and white mural features iconic local imagery such as factories, pie and mash and jam jars – a reference to the old Jam Factory.

The artists got the inspiration for the piece by speaking by chatting to locals and asking what they wanted to see on the mural. Some people have even managed to get their dogs included in the mural.

Asked what their favourite aspects of the piece were, the artists said: “The dogs and the interactive elements that people have suggested when they were walking past, the community spirit and the joy of live painting and getting to know the rhythm, the beat and the characters of the area.”

It took the duo two-and-half-days to complete and will be displayed indefinitely.