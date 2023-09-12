A thirteen-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a twenty-year-old woman was stabbed in Walworth.

Emergency services were called to an address on Villa Street at 10.30am on Tuesday, September 12, after receiving reports of a stabbing.

The woman was rushed to hospital for treatment. Her condition was assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Police arrested a thirteen-year-old girl who remains in custody.

An investigation is underway.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at approximately 10:30hrs on Tuesday, 12 September to reports of a woman stabbed at an address in… Villa Street, SE17.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a woman aged in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment; her condition is not life threatening or life changing.

“A 13-year-old female was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody.”