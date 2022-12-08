GARY ROWETT has refused to rule out utilising the loan market in the upcoming January transfer window as he looks to strengthen his squad.

Millwall have just three loanees under contract this season – Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and Callum Styles – meaning that the club can bring in another two to take them up to the maximum of five in a matchday squad.

Loanees, of course, can be a cost-effective way of bringing quality talent in for a fraction of the price, something which the Lions’ recent opponents, Sunderland, have done incredibly well. Former Millwall target Ellis Simms grabbed a goal deep into stoppage time while Amad Diallo proved once again that he’s one of the top talents in the Championship and capable of breaking into the first team at Old Trafford.

“I think Manchester United paid a hell of a lot of money for him, I’m led to believe. Someone mentioned 30 odd million quid,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“He’s obviously a player with that star quality and Sunderland have been starting to get that out of him a bit more consistently.”

When asked whether the club could look to find a similar talent on loan in January, the Millwall boss admitted that it was a possibility, although he admitted that he would prefer to sign players on a permanent basis if possible.

“There’s good players everywhere and you’re always looking for someone that can make a difference,” he explained.

“The challenge we have, and it’s the same challenge this year, is that when you end up signing three or four loan players, in the summer the reality is that you’re probably going to have to sign another three or four players again.

“In an ideal world, you want more continuity in your squad, it’s something that we probably, as a club, need to be mindful of. Then again, you always want to be maximise the position for the budget and sometimes that might be a loan player rather than a permanent player.

“Ellis Simms is an example of that at Sunderland. He’s a player we tried to sign, he went to Sunderland and although he’s on loan, he’s someone you might not be able to buy at this level at that age.

“I don’t think anything is black and white, you’re always making a decision on that position, what’s available and what the options are. I don’t think there’s a specific target on a loan player or for a permanent one.

“I always think it’s easier to have permanents and then the young players are the ones that come in and out, develop and become massive assets for the club. Again, you’ve got to make your budget stretch as far as it can go so you’ve got to make different decisions along the way.”

Photo: Millwall FC