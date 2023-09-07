Here’s our pick of things to do this weekend in the area without breaking the bank.

See some historical boats over the river

Some of the Dunkirk Little Ships that rescued thousands of WW2 servicemen, plus dozens of other vintage vessels, will be on display at St Katharine Docks this weekend.

The Classic Boat Festival will see 40 vintage vessels moor up at London’s biggest Marina, near Tower Bridge from September 9 to 10.

The free festival will host Sir Alec Rose’s Lively Lady, the 100-year-old sailing Thames barge Gladys and other historic ships.

There will also be nautical-themed talks and activities, entertainment and workshops for the kids, plus food and drink stalls.

Each day will be marked with a ceremonial opening and closing salute of horns.

When? Saturday, September 9, from 11 am to 6 pm and Sunday, September 10, from 11 am to 5 pm

Where? St Katharine Docks, near Tower Bridge, 50 St Katharine’s Way, E1W 1LA

Admission: Free. Find out more information here.

Strollathon in Dulwich Park

Get down to Dulwich this Sunday for a stroll and raise money for a good cause.

Link Age Southwark’s 30th-anniversary celebrations continue with their inaugural fundraising walk – the Sponsored Strollathon. This fun, accessible, family-friendly walk, will take place on Sunday 10 September 2023 (11 am – 3 pm) in the beautiful surroundings of Dulwich Park, offering a range of distances so everyone can join in.

From 1 pm there will be live swing music from Herne Hill-based big band The Fabulous Honeys.

The funds will help the charity continue to provide friendly volunteer support to older people and those living with dementia in Southwark.

When? Sunday, September 10, at 11 am – 3 pm

Where? Dulwich Park, College Road, SE21 7EB

Admission: Adult: £10 (includes a T-shirt); Child: Free or £5 with a T-shirt. Family tickets are available. Register your interest on their website linkagesouthwark.org

Free guided walking tour around Rye Lane film locations

Join a walk around central Peckham to spot the places where key scenes in the hit movie Rye Lane were shot. Ahead of the Sunday evening screening of the film at Northfield House (Peckham and Nunhead Film Festival) go and explore some of the locations featured in the film. It is also an opportunity to find out more about the history of Peckham. Suitable for all. Gentle pace and level walk, accessible for wheelchairs and buggies. It is part of the final weekend of the Peckham and Nunhead Free Film Festival. There is also a screening of Fantastic Mr Fox on Saturday, September 9 at the Clifton Estate, (SE15 5JD).

When? Sunday, September 10, at 3 pm.

Where? Entrance to Warwick Gardens on Lyndhurst Way opposite junction with Holly Grove, SE15 4PT

Admission: Free – book your place here. Group size is limited.

Get inspired youth event in Elephant

An event to inspire the youth with a south Londoner who only learned to read and write at age 18 – is taking place in SE1 this weekend.

Parents and young people are invited to attend The Transformative Power of Education at Ark Globe Academy, hosted by the council.

It will be headlined by Jason Arday – who only learned to speak at age 11 and to read and write at the age of 18. This year, he became the youngest black professor at the University of Cambridge.

During the event, organisers will highlight the immense talent we have here in Southwark with a Children’s Talent Showcase.

This will include an appearance from 9-year-old India Jones-Aryeh, who wrote and published her own book at just eight years old. She will read an extract from her book ‘India Won’t Go to Sleep‘ at the event.

There will also be face painting, a crèche available and information stalls for people to visit to help people ‘dream big.’

When? Saturday, September 9, 12-2 pm

Where? Ark Globe Academy, The Pentagon Hall, Harper Road, SE1 6AF

Admission: Free – register here.