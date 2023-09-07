An ambulance bay that serves a retirement home was mistakenly replaced by an e-bike and e-scooter bay four months ago by Southwark Council.

Residents of Keeton sheltered housing unit contacted the paper as they said were fed up being ignored about the cycle bay that has taken the place of an ambulance drop-off point.

The sheltered housing unit, which is situated just behind Bermondsey station, is home to 32 pensioners – many of whom are disabled.

Irene O’Brien explained: “About four months ago the designated spot for ambulances to park was changed to a scooter and cycle hire bay. What’s even more stupid about it is the sign is still there saying ‘ambulances only’.”

She claims that they immediately got in touch with the council and later (June 1) got a response back saying it was a mistake.

In an email seen by this paper, a council officer admitted it was a mistake, commenting: “It has mistakenly replaced the ambulance bay. This should not have happened and I am resolving this as soon as possible. The bay should be located further down the road behind the ambulance bay.”

Irene continued: “The council agreed to sort it out as soon as possible. But three months later nothing has been done.”

Given the proximity to the retirement home, Irene said the bay was well-used before as residents require ambulances ‘frequently.’

She cited a recent incident where a gentleman had a fall and it took nearly an hour to get him out of the home. “It took about 45 minutes,” Irene claimed. “One of the reasons for this was because the paramedics said they found it difficult to park.”

Neil Coyle, Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP said: “It is a huge worry that the cycle path took over a patient ambulance drop-off point, disadvantaging older and disabled people. That should never have happened.

“But it is also a huge worry that the council admitted the mistake and agreed to move the bay months ago, but has failed to do so. This disappointing failure needs to be rectified as soon as possible.”

In addition to this, another resident who wanted to remain anonymous said: “The scooters are all parked all over the road anyway so no one even seems to stick to the designated spot.

“A lot of us are disabled so the scooters and bikes are a real trip hazard for us.”

They added that they are not against e-bikes – just where they have been stationed, pointing to a ‘far more suitable’ spot on the other side of the station.

Since we approached the council for comment on this story, the lines on the road have changed back to indicate it as an ambulance bay once again. However, e-scooters and e-bikes are still in the bay despite the mistake being ratified.

Councillor James McAsh, Cabinet Member for the Climate Emergency, Clean Air and Streets, said: ”We regret the distress caused by the removal of the ambulance bay outside of Keeton Sheltered Housing Unit.

“We have taken immediate action and reinstated the ambulance bay. The cycle bays will be relocated to a more suitable location adjacent.