SOMETHING interesting but not that surprising has been happening in most of the post-match press conferences of opposition managers Millwall have faced this season. Win, lose or draw, a few Championship bosses seem to share the same script on the Lions.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, speaking after Sunday’s 3-0 win at The Den, said: “I’m proud of my guys today. I’ve played here several times at The Den and I know it’s an unbelievably tough place to go and you have to be on it.

“It was a pretty complex performance and I know we as a club have waited more than a decade to [win] the three points [at this stadium]. There are periods of the game when you have to show some steel and resilience because you can’t avoid all the long balls and all the long throw-ins. It’s so difficult, you have to dig-in, you have to give your life in this moment.”

To use another example, David Wagner, speaking after Norwich’s comfortable 3-1 win over the Lions last month, said of his team: “Everybody knows you have to work hard to reach your standards and this is what they do. They play good football at the minute yes but they can fight and this is what they’ve showed today. If you don’t fight against Millwall you will struggle and this was not the case today.”

And then there was a simpler line for victorious manager Nigel Pearson after Bristol City’s late win in August when he said: “I think we thoroughly deserved to win the game but it looked like it was going to finish as a stalemate, but we scored a late goal that allows us to celebrate an important win. Always a tough place to come.”

It’s an idea that’s now so commonplace it has become cliched – this idea that Millwall are inherently difficult to play against and, even more, The Den is a very tough place to get a result. Even if someone doesn’t know much about Millwall, they will know this.

Leeds certainly did not enjoy their most comfortable afternoon on Sunday regardless of what the scoreline suggests.

Millwall made them work and have to soak up plenty of pressure right until Joel Piroe’s controversial opening goal after 15 minutes.

The Whites eventually pulled through, doing enough to fend off some half-hearted Millwall attacks before pouncing twice when the hosts committed men forward to try and find an equaliser.

And while losing to Leeds is no disgrace, it’s the latest sub-par result at The Den, a stadium that is meant to strike fear into opponents on reputation alone.

Gary Rowett acknowledged this in his post-match press conference yesterday.

He said: “Our home form hasn’t been as strong as it has been previously and that is something that we’re keen to get back. But there’s no magic wand and my focus is on trying to get us back to winning games of football.”

It’s now six league defeats at home across the calendar year for Millwall, and eight in all competitions if you include January’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United and August’s Carabao Cup loss to Reading.

The Royals’ win was Millwall’s heaviest home defeat in all competitions since 2015. Leeds hadn’t won at the home of their rivals since 2012. It is now five defeats in the last six games in front of Millwall fans in SE16.

There have also been just five wins from 14 league games at The Den between January 1 and today’s date of September 18, six fewer than over the same period in 2022, two fewer than 2021 and only one more than in 2020, when five of their 11 home games during that time were played without fans.

Millwall’s consistency at home over the years has helped contribute to the aura around the club, one Farke, Wagner and plenty of other managers are aware of. It almost certainly provides a psychological disadvantage to opposition players who will have spent the week hearing all about the strain they are almost destined to come under.

But this sudden soft underbelly in 2023 – which saw that final day capitulation against Blackburn, passive 1-0 defeats against the likes of Huddersfield and Bristol City and that awful performance against what was effectively Reading’s youth team in the cup – undermines this fact.

Thankfully for the Lions, reputations in football do not melt away overnight. Manchester United have been awful for the best part of a decade but are still a football club revered around the world. Tottenham could win the Champions League three years in a row but the word “Spursy” will still be used the second they trip up over themselves. And Millwall will likely always be seen to outsiders as a tough-tackling team of brutes even though they’ve not had a player sent off in a league game since January 2021.

Even so, sides like Rotherham United will look at the recent home form and will feel encouraged when they arrive on Wednesday night. The fear will slowly fade and teams who may otherwise have been tempted to set up hoping to not be overwhelmed could be far braver going forward.

Given the injuries in goal and in defence – and the issue the backline has had in defending fast counter-attacks even when everyone is fit – the last thing Millwall need at the moment are clubs feeling encouraged to go forward without consequence.

Rotherham should provide a far better litmus test to help assess where Rowett’s team are at the moment with Leeds clearly a step above most Championship sides.

The Millers have beaten Norwich, drawn with Blackburn and gave Leicester City a run for their money before losing, although all of those encouraging performances were at home.

Millwall fans are still waiting for that game where things all click and a confident, vibrant 90-minute display is strung together. The win at Middlesbrough on the opening day initially appeared to be that but Boro’s dreadful form since has arguably lessened the value of that victory in hindsight.

Goals will also be demanded by home fans – the four goals so far are Millwall’s lowest return after six league games in a decade, and only two of those goals came from open play.

At the moment the home form and lack of goals aren’t too alarming as the season is still young, but it will become more of a pressing issue if Rotherham aren’t beaten in a convincing manner.

Wednesday would be the perfect time for the Lions to rediscover that steel that made them so hard to play against and made opposition managers almost instinctively mention the difficulty of arriving at The Den.

But lose again and it will be a message to the rest of the league that, for now at least, while this fresh and clearly capable squad are still finding their feet, there is nothing to fear when ‘Let ‘Em Come’ starts ringing out around the stadium.