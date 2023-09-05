LINCOLN City conceded a last-minute goal against Bristol Rovers to deny Alex Mitchell a near perfect week at the League One club.

The 21-year-old was left on the bench for his first game with the Imps after completing his loan move last month but things had been looking up since then.

Mitchell came on as a second half substitute in last week’s 3-0 win over Blackpool before playing all 90 minutes in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash at Sheffield United.

Paul Heckingbottom fielded a fairly strong team but Lincoln took their Premier League opponents all the way to penalties and won 3-2 on spot-kicks.

They will now be looking to cause another upset in the third round when they host West Ham United.

It was almost three out of three for Mitchell and his Lincoln colleagues after Adam Jackson gave them a 1-0 lead 53 minutes into an away game at Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

But, against a back three that featured Mitchell for all 90 minutes, Rovers’ Josh Grant snatched a late goal to make it 1-1 deep in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Chin Okoli’s Bromley have back-to-back wins and are now unbeaten in five National League games after a 2-1 win at Altrincham.

That game also featured a late goal as Todd Miller scored the winner three minutes from time to take Bromley up to 13th after seven games.

Sat in 7th in the same division are Nana Boateng’s Woking, who drew 0-0 at Maidenhead United.

Boateng came off the bench in the final 30 minutes and has appeared in all seven league games this season, but has only started two. The 20-year-old is still searching for his first goal.

And finally in League Two, goalkeeper Joe Wright’s Salford City slipped to their third defeat in six games this season as they fell to a 1-0 loss away at Morecambe.

Alex Cairns started in goal again after his midweek League Cup heroics against Leeds United, where he made some fine saves before the Ammies won 9-8 on penalties.

Wright, who is still eagerly awaiting his first Salford appearance, may get his chance to start in between the sticks in tomorrow’s EFL Trophy trip to Bolton Wanderers.

As for the League Cup, Salford host Burnley in the third round after that victory over Leeds.