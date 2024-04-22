NEIL Harris has revealed his pride in not breaking his promise to John Berylson.

The 46-year-old head coach told the late chairman that he will always return to Millwall if called upon and his services were needed in February.

The Lions’ season had slowly been sliding out of control but since replacing Joe Edwards, Harris has managed 20 points in 11 games.

Saturday’s win over Sunderland confirmed Millwall will avoid relegation to League One as they capped a difficult 12 months with a great day at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking after the win over the Black Cats, Harris was asked about the personal pressure he has faced in keeping Millwall, a club where he is a legend, in the division in the limited time he has had.

He told Millwall TV: “The weight of pressure on my shoulders was huge because of my status at the football club. And the pressure it puts on my family as well.

“I live it every minute. I’ve grown into a Millwall fan. My kids have been born as Millwall fans, they wear Millwall shirts.

“I felt confident when I took the job that I could galvanise the team and the football club in this position but you never know.

“I made a promise to John Berylson that I would return when needed. I made that promise when he let me leave five years ago. The club needed me now, I didn’t break my promise.”

Millwall’s campaign began with a pre-season friendly away at League Two Gillingham, where Harris had been the manager last July.

But a number of twists in both Harris’ professional career and Millwall’s season saw the club and head coach re-united.

Harris added: “This is why we love football. How mad is football that I got sacked from Gillingham five-six months and then was at Cambridge and then I came back to Millwall? I’ve loved it.

“I’ve loved working with the staff, with the players, with the board.

“Jimmy [James Beryslon] is starting his journey. He’s been part of it for a long time but he’s starting his journey as the owner of the football club. I’m just really, really pleased for him.”