Our pick of what’s on this weekend – featuring an Oktoberfest party, a star-studded show drag show and the chance to win a 22-carat conker.

1. Comedy festival in Peckham

A brand new comedy festival is happening this weekend at Copeland Park, with an all-star line-up including Nish Kumar and Tim Key.

Peckham Playground is a celebration of the biggest and brightest stand-ups, live podcast shows, and the most exciting rising stars, all under one roof.

The 11,000 sq ft site will also feature Caribbean cocktail bars and a house band and is located within Peckham’s Copeland Park – a short walk from Peckham Rye station.

Artists appearing include Stewart Lee, Nish Kumar, Ed Gamble, Fern Brady, Phil Wang, Tim Key, Sindhu Vee, Richard Blackwood, Maisie Adam and many more. As well as stand-up, on Saturday 7 October, Kelechi Okafor, the host of the Say Your Mind Podcast is doing a live show.

Tickets are on sale now here and prices vary.

When? Thursday 5 October – Sunday 8 October

Where? Unit 08 Copeland Park, Peckham, SE15 3SN

Admission: Prices vary; check the programme here.

A ten-day event to champion local artists starts this weekend, with local choirs, jazz musicians and more.

The festival kicks off this Friday (6 October) and spans various locations, such as The Half Moon Pub, St Faith’s Church and even the Community Greenhouses in Brockwell Park.

Highlights this weekend are Jazz with the Junction (Friday 6 October), Coffee Morning Music (Saturday 7 October), and Greenhouse Jazz with Tim Richards (Sunday 8 October). Some of the events are free whereas some require paid-for tickets.

Click here to see the full programme.

When? Friday 6 October – Sunday 15 October

Where? Across various locations in Herne Hill

Admission: Prices vary; check the Prices vary; check the programme

3. Peckham conker championships

Do you have what it takes to win the 22-carat conker?

Peckham Conker Club is hosting their annual competition, where locals can compete for their very own golden conker.

Last year saw more than 300 people take part under the arches of Peckham Rye Train Station.

This year’s event is taking place at the Brick Brewery, and we’re running both junior (4 to 15) and senior (16+) battles.

As a result of the change in size of the venue, there are limited places available to play – so organisers recommend reserving your place early.

When? Saturday 7 October from 3 pm – 6 pm

Where? Brick Brewery Peckham

Admission: Free

4. Oktoberfest in Elephant and Castle

Get a taste of traditional German culture with a celebration at the Kraft Oktoberfest weekend.

This lively event promises to immerse you in the vibrant atmosphere of Oktoberfest. You can expect more than twelve different German-style craft beers, live Oompah band music, an authentic German Schlager playlist, German Sausages, Pretzels & sharing platters and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Prepare to be entertained by live music and energetic performances that will keep you dancing and singing along all night long.

Non-beer drinkers are also welcome.

When? Friday 6 October and Saturday 7 October

Where? German Kraft Brewery, 42 Newington Causeway, London, SE1 6DR

Admission: Free entry

5. Sashay across to the O2

Everyone’s favourite reality drag contest is coming to London and the category is… the future.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World promises to wow audiences with the world’s largest drag production featuring fan-favourite drag queens from the US.

UK Season Two runner-up Bimini Bon-Boulash will be a special guest alongside US Season Ten winner and host Aquaria, as well as Vanessa Vanjie, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Bosco, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse and Ginger Minj.

Set in a dystopian future, the stars must choose between the real world and the artificial world they have come to know.

The show delivers an all-new Sci-Fi production specially designed for large venues. Anyone familiar with the popular reality show will know they don’t do things by halves.

When? Sunday 8 October

Where? The O2, Greenwich Peninsula, Peninsula Square, SE10 0DX

Admission: Tickets here from £39.38

6. Walk for a good cause in SE1

The Alzheimer’s Society is hosting a fundraising walk for people affected by dementia.

Head down to Potters Fields Park for the London Memory Walk and share an incredible day with others who understand how it feels to be affected by dementia.

Share advice, laughter, and support. And when you cross the finish line, celebrate with your medal, knowing you have walked for a world where dementia no longer devastates lives.

Participants are encouraged to raise £160 each or as much as they can, so you can support more people affected by dementia now, and in the future.

There are 2km or 5km routes and the first walk starts from 12 pm.



When? Sunday 8 October from 11 am

Where? Potter’s Fields Park next to Tower Bridge

Admission: Free to register