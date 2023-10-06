KEVIN NISBET is confident more goals will come as he continues to find his feet in English football.

The Scottish striker hit the net in back-to-back games against Stoke City and Birmingham City but has not registered in the five matches since, including Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.

Goals in general have been hard to come by for Millwall during their up-and-down start to the season, with only third-bottom Queens Park Rangers and rock bottom Sheffield Wednesday scoring fewer after 10 games.

But Nisbet, 26, backs himself to get the Lions firing the longer the campaign goes on.

Speaking before Tuesday’s clash against Plymouth, he told NewsAtDen: “I’ve always been confident in my ability to score goals. Wherever I’ve went, I’ve always scored everywhere else so it’s just about when they come and hopefully they come soon.

“Obviously, I would have liked to have scored more goals and put a few better performances in but all in all, it’s been an okay start.”

Nisbet, who signed from Hibernian in June, recovered quickly to take part in the weekend defeat to Swansea City on Saturday.

He had missed the previous game, a 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion, after hurting his ankle in the 3-0 win over Rotherham United two weeks ago.

The forward insists he’s all patched up and rearing to go.

He said: “[I’m feeling] much better. Probably at the time in the way the video looked, it didn’t look too great. But scans came back okay and I was just basically ready to strap up and crack on.”

The bout of injuries that hit the squad last month had seen both Nisbet and his strike partner Tom Bradshaw miss matches, although Bradshaw could be back for the Hull City game tomorrow.

The knocks broke up a promising partnership that was beginning to develop between the pair, a relationship that Nisbet was enjoying.

He said: “It’s been good. I love playing with Bradders. I think we work well together. Of course, he’s just picked up a knock now which hinders that a bit but once he’s back fit it would be good to get on the park with him again.

“[His high work rate] is great for players like me and Zian [Flemming], he creates a lot of space for us. He drags defenders about, he’s just great to play with up top. And I think once we properly click, it will be a good partnership going forward.”

Nisbet scored 39 goals and registered twelve assists in 101 games for Hibernian before arriving at The Den.