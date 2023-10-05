A man has been shot and three others arrested after residents reported hearing gunshots on a Peckham estate.

Police were called to Goldsmith Road, by the Oliver Goldsmith Estate, at 11.38pm on Monday, October 3.

They received reports of shots fired but found no victims or suspects at the scene.

Police said that later on, a man was admitted to a south London hospital with a gunshot injury to his leg. His condition was neither life-threatening nor life changing.

Three men have now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and two firearms have been recovered.

An estate resident who wished to remain anonymous said: “I’d just turned the TV off and was settling down to go to sleep when I heard screaming and shouting.

“Next thing we saw the whole estate light up with blue lights.”

She said police erected white tents erected on the estate and were collecting the details of people entering and leaving the estate, including residents.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Those with information that could assist police’s investigation are asked to the Met Police on 101 quoting CAD8430/02Oct. People can also contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.