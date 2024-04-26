BARTOSZ Bialkowski will leave Millwall at the end of the season, the club have announced.

The goalkeeper’s contract expires in June and will not be renewed.

The 36-year-old has made 169 appearances for the club since arriving in 2019 and was very popular with fans for his impressive saves during his early years at Millwall.

Bialkowski won the golden glove award for most Championship clean sheets in the 2019-20 season and won back-to-back player of the year awards at Millwall for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

In a statement on Millwall’s website, he thanked fans for their support during his time at the club.

He said: “Bialkowski sent a message to the fans by saying: “I want to say thank you to everyone at the football club – fans, staff and players, as well as everyone who works behind-the-scenes. It’s been an amazing five years.

“I still remember the day I joined the club! I’ve enjoyed it from day one – the five years have gone very quick but it is now time to say goodbye. I’m sure I will come back to The Den one day.

“I’ve had so many great memories working for this club, but my favourite one is probably the Charlton Athletic game at home, in which we scored the last-minute winner. We knew how important that was for everybody and the atmosphere, especially when we scored, was great.

“The fans have always been great with me and we’ve always had such a special bond. It’s a sad time for myself but it’s also the right time for everyone to move on. I look back on my time with pride and knowing that I gave everything. There have been ups and downs but the good memories will stick with me, such as winning the Player of the Season trophy back-to-back and winning the Golden Glove with the help of my team-mates – that was amazing.

“I wish everyone a world of success. I hope to see the club in the Premier League in years to come, where it deserves to be.”

The Polish keeper arrived at The Den initially on loan in the summer of 2019 from Ipswich Town before his deal was made permanent in January.

He was the no.1 keeper for the Lions for three seasons before he was replaced in between the sticks at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign by George Long.

Long left for Norwich last summer but Matija Sarkic was signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers to become the Lions’ main keeper.

A quad injury to Montenegrin international opened the door for Bialkowski to return this season and he did a solid job over 14 appearances between September and December.

Bialkowski first arrived in English football in 2006 and spent six years at Southampton and six years at Ipswich.

With two games remaining in Millwall’s season and with the Lions effectively having nothing to play for, the stopper might be hoping for one final outing in goal before he departs.