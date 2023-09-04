MILLWALL drew 1-1 at Birmingham City on Saturday in their final game before the international break.

Kevin Nisbet netted early from a free-kick before Jay Stansfield levelled up the scoreline in the second half.

Matija Sarkic gave away a penalty before saving the spot-kick while Ryan Leonard had a goal ruled out in an incident-packed 90 minutes.

The Lions gave as good as they got for most of the game and fought well in the first half before having to fend off Birmingham for periods of the second 45.

