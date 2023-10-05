Police have named the man who was stabbed to death in Brixton as 22-year-old Keelen Morris Wong.

Keelen was killed on Coldharbour Lane on Tuesday, October 3, in a “broad daylight” knife attack.

A 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on the same day and is currently in hospital.

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin said: “This awful attack took place in broad daylight, in front of people simply going about their business.

“I don’t underestimate the impact such a horrific incident will have had on anyone who saw it. We have heard from a number of people but I am asking anyone who witnessed it to speak to us, in confidence, about what they saw.”

Police were called to the scene at 4.45pm last Tuesday to reports of a stabbing and discovered the victim suffering from a knife injury.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Later that evening, a 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder after attending a hospital. He remains under arrest in hospital.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, from the Central South Command Unit, said: “Our colleagues in Specialist Crime are investigating, and we will do everything we can to support them.

“Enhanced patrols will be seen in the area, and people are encouraged to speak to those officers to share information with them.”

Those with information that could help police in the investigation are asked to call 101 or post via @MetCC quoting the reference number CAD 5530/03OCT.

Anyone that has information about violence crime, or has concerns about crime in their community, is encouraged to contact the police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.