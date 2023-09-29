A knife-wielding man was reportedly seen chasing another man on Salter Road in Rotherhithe.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 27, and rushed to the scene.

Officers spoke with someone who said they’d witnessed the chase. However, after searching the area, nobody was found.

There have been no injuries or arrests.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At around 19:30hrs on Wednesday 27 September police were called to a report of a man with a weapon on Salter Road, SE16.

“Officers attended the scene, and spoke with a witness who said a man was chasing another man with a knife.

“Officers searched the area for the suspect, but despite their efforts nobody was found. There were no reported injuries or arrests.”

Enquiries are ongoing. Those with information are asked to call 101 stating CAD7140/27SEP