MILLWALL produced their best performance of the season so far to comfortably put Rotherham United to the sword.

The Lions needed a response after Sunday’s painful defeat to Leeds United and effectively managed to overwhelm the Millers thanks to goals from Ryan Longman, Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw.

No one will be getting too carried away by the win, especially given how poor the Millers were in front of a few dozen travelling fans who made the trip from Yorkshire on a wet Wednesday night.

And the evening was not entirely perfect either, with Kevin Nisbet going off injured after slipping.

But the performance even more than the result will lift fans after an attacking performance that could have produced far more goals than the three that eventually came.

The 90 minutes – coupled with what was seen against Leeds – also suggests The Den could have something of an entertainer on its hands after an adventurous and swashbuckling performance by Ryan Longman at left wing-back.

He claimed the first goal before Flemming, back in the starting line-up after being dropped on the weekend, got the second after the break.

Tom Bradshaw would add a third in stoppage time as both of last season’s top scorers got off the mark in the seventh game of the season.

Just like against Leeds, Millwall were at it from the start and the first half especially was characterised by the total control Casper De Norre exuded in the midfield.

With neither George Saville nor Billy Mitchell in the starting line-up for the first time since February, De Norre had big boots to fill and did it magnificently with his best performance since his summer arrival.

As he controlled things in the middle, Longman and Brooke Norton-Cuffy provided the threat from out wide as both pushed forward relentlessly.

The first goal had been coming for some time and it was fitting that Longman would grab it after such an exciting display.

Fellow deadline day loanee signing Allan Campbell played the ball across to Longman and, as he had been doing all night, he carried the ball forward with confidence and verve.

The Rotherham defence unwisely gave him just a touch of too much space, allowing him to cut onto his right from the edge of the box and unleash a wonderful effort into the corner.

Any hope for the small travelling band of away fans that the moment might wake Rotherham up was largely unfounded.

Former Millwall striker Fred Onyedinma had a header five yards wide but that was the only time fans in the Cold Blow Lane had a clear vision of the ball in the first half.

Instead the Lions continued to dominate and could and should have had more goals to press home their dominance.

Bradshaw, Nisbet and Flemming all had headed efforts in and around the six-yard box at 1-0 that they failed to direct both on target and past the keeper.

The half would have been a relief for Millwall fans though – the football was sharp, the chances created were numerous and the team played with both energy and quality.

The second half would briefly temper the mood.

Only minutes after Rotherham thought they had equalised thanks to a wonderful effort by Onyedinma – the linesman judged him offside before he curled the ball in – Nisbet went down over on the far side.

After a day of heavy rain in south-east London, the 26-year-old slipped on the touchline and was in clear discomfort after the fall.

He was subbed off for Duncan Watmore and could potentially join Millwall’s growing list of absentees.

On the bright side for the Lions, Nisbet’s replacement was involved within minutes and helped set up the second.

Watmore stormed towards the byline and put a low ball in. Rotherham failed to clear their lines effectively and Flemming pounced on the loose ball before steering it into the bottom corner after 58 minutes.

The game was effectively settled there and then – Rotherham did not have the cutting edge to come back into the game and struggled to get going even as Millwall took their foot off the gas.

For the Lions it was all about keeping the game contained and going forward if and when gaps appeared.

Longman was given a standing ovation when he came off after 70 minute alongside Allan Campbell, who just seconds earlier had whipped an effort past the post from around 30 yards out.

A series of half-chances would follow before Tom Bradshaw poked home from close range to add weight to the scoreline.

Just like on New Year’s Day, Millwall won 3-0 against Rotherham at The Den and the majority of fans stayed behind to applaud the players as they went off.

Those same supporters will be hoping the performance levels stay the same when the Lions head to West Brom on Saturday, a game that promises to be a far more challenging experience than this Wednesday night stroll.

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Cooper (c), Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Campbell De Norre, Longman; Flemming; Bradshaw, Nisbet.

Rotherham: 4-2-3-1: Johansson; Lembikisa, Humphreys, Blackett, Revan; Rathbone, Clucas, Tiehi; Nombe, Hugill, Onyedinma.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

Attendance: TBC